Lawrence (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday but is currently considered day-to-day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Jaguars are cautiously optimistic that Lawrence has avoided a serious injury, and the results of his MRI should reveal more concrete information shortly. Lawrence faces a quick turnaround heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup against New Orleans on the road, but Rapoport reports that the hope in Jacksonville is that the franchise quarterback will suit up. If the knee injury sustained during Sunday's 37-20 win over the Colts were to cause Lawrence to miss time, though, it would fall to C.J. Beathard to steady things under center.