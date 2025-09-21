Lawrence completed 20 of 40 passes for 222 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while rushing twice for nine yards in the Jaguars' 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Lawrence averaged just 5.6 yards per attempt while failing to throw a touchdown for the first time in three games this season. The 2021 first overall pick spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers overall, but he leveraged another impressive performance by his defense to help the Jaguars garner their second win of the season. To date, Lawrence has concerningly completed just 55.8 of his passes in head coach Liam Coen's typically QB-friendly offense, and he draws another tough matchup in a Week 4 road clash against the 49ers.