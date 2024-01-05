Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that a decision on the status of Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger) for Sunday's game against the Titans could come down to a game-time decision, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Lawrence was officially listed as a limited practice participant both Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to be deemed questionable ahead of Sunday's game. Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Pederson noted that Friday will be an important day for the quarterback, who is in line to increase his throwing velocity during the Jaguars' final practice of the week.