Lawrence (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's 100 percent healthy entering training camp, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.

"I feel really good," Lawrence said "It's the best I felt in a long time physically." Lawrence played in just 10 regular-season games last season due to a concussion and left (non-throwing) shoulder injury, the latter which required surgery. Lawrence was taking it slow during the offseason program, but he's back to full health and rejuvenated in new coach Liam Coen's offense. The Jaguars return Brian Thomas as the alpha WR1 and used the No. 2 overall pick on Travis Hunter. Lawrence is an intriguing mid-round fantasy quarterback who could greatly outproduce his average draft position if he's able to spike his touchdown rate in an offense flush with playmakers.