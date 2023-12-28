Lawrence (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, head coach Doug Pederson indicated that Lawrence was in line to see some work in individual drills, but the QB will officially go down as a 'DNP' for the second straight day after all. Lawrence now has one more opportunity to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, but if he's unavailable this weekend, C.J. Beathard would be in line to start in his place.
More News
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Not on field at start of practice•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Expected to practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Not practicing, won't throw much•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Status for Week 17 TBD•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Has right shoulder sprain•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Injury not viewed as serious•