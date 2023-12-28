Lawrence (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, head coach Doug Pederson indicated that Lawrence was in line to see some work in individual drills, but the QB will officially go down as a 'DNP' for the second straight day after all. Lawrence now has one more opportunity to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, but if he's unavailable this weekend, C.J. Beathard would be in line to start in his place.