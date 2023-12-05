Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Lawrence suffered a high-ankle sprain during Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Lawrence was bent backwards as he was taken to the ground in the fourth quarter Monday and was in clear discomfort as he attempted to get to his feet. He then needed assistance to make his way to the locker room, after which X-rays were returned negative. Tuesday's MRI revealed the severity of the injury, and Pederson added that the Jaguars "will see where he is in a couple days" before potentially making a ruling on his status for a Week 14 road matchup with the Browns. It's notable that Pederson is delaying ruling out Lawrence for Sunday's game, but C.J. Beathard will sub in for Lawrence if the latter ultimately isn't able to go.