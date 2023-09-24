Lawrence completed 27 of 40 passes for 279 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Jaguars' 37-17 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 12 yards.

Lawrence's final line may have looked aesthetically pleasing from a fantasy standpoint, but the way the game actually played out on the field for the third-year signal-caller was a lot different. Lawrence wasn't sacked and his one pick only led to a Houston field goal that didn't have a significant impact on the game, but he surprisingly couldn't consistently find success against the Texans defense and was also partly saddled with unfortunate circumstances that included a blocked field goal and a fumble. Lawrence also barely avoided a second straight touchdown-less performance when he hit Christian Kirk for a 26-yard score early in the fourth quarter, and he'll now turn his attention to helping the reeling Jaguars upend the Falcons in a Week 4 London matchup.