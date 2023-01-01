Lawrence completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 152 yards and one interception against Houston on Sunday.

Whether it was just an off day for Lawrence or maybe a vanilla game plan in a meaningless contest isn't clear, but the otherwise surging second-year quarterback presumably hoped to produce more with his playing time Sunday. Then again, the Jaguars won 31-3, so any lack of urgency from Lawrence and/or the Jacksonville playcalling would make sense. There will be a higher cost if Lawrence is similarly sluggish against the Titans in Week 18, but with the division on the line the Jaguars will at least use their full bag of tricks, unlike against the Texans.