Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Draws praise for offseason work

Lawrence has thrived in the early stages of his second offseason in head coach Liam Coen's system, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Lawrence has seemingly mastered Coen's offensive scheme in advance of training camp, and he's at full health this offseason after having faced limitations last summer due to a recovery from shoulder surgery. Per Shipley, Lawrence displayed command of the downfield passing attack during spring workouts and appears to have established better chemistry with Brian Thomas. The Jaguars have an abundance of riches to draw on in the aerial attack, with Thomas being joined by Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Travis Hunter (knee) and TE Brenton Strange, so Lawrence is in good position to build on his impressive finish to the 2025 season. Jacksonville averaged 32.8 points per game from Weeks 9 to 18 last year.