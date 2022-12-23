Lawrence completed 20 of 31 passes for 229 yards and rushed seven times for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 19-3 win over the Jets on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

While the numbers were much less gaudy than during the Jaguars' rousing second-half comeback overtime win against the Cowboys four days earlier, Lawrence was more than effective enough to help lead his squad to a big late-season win in a hostile environment against a high-caliber defense. The 2021 first overall pick focused most on tight end Evan Engram, who he peppered with eight targets. Lawrence completed passes to seven other players as well, and he recorded his third rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard run with 11:26 remaining in the first half. The second-year pro got his one major mistake out of the way early, fumbling on a sack at his own 19-yard-line on the first possession of the game. With the Jags remaining in the thick of the AFC wild-card picture, Lawrence will now set his sights on a Week 17 divisional road battle versus the Texans a week from Sunday.