Lawrence completed 18 of 23 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding three carries for no gain in the Jaguars' 22-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

While Lawrence saw opposite number Joe Burrow nearly double his passing production with a gaudy 428-yard total, it was the former who guided his team to victory with a highly efficient and turnover-free effort. Lawrence averaged an impressive 9.9 yards per attempt and weathered a quartet of sacks while connecting with seven different targets on the afternoon. The 2021 first overall pick had to resort to relying heavily on tight end Brenton Strange (7-95-0 on eight targets) as Cincinnati effectively took away Lawrence's wide receivers for most of the afternoon, but the talented signal-caller did hit Brian Thomas from seven yards out in the second quarter for his one touchdown toss of the afternoon. Lawrence looks to be hitting on all cylinders to open his second season in Liam Coen's offense, taking a 69.2 percent completion rate, 843 passing yards and an 8:2 TD:INT into a Week 5 London showdown against the Eagles next Sunday.