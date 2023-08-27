Lawrence completed eight of 10 passes for 92 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Jaguars' 31-18 preseason win over the Dolphins on Saturday night.

Lawrence got off to a hot start by completing passes of 11 yards to Calvin Ridley and 13 and 11 yards to Luke Farrell as part of a 12-play, 78-yard march, but the possession ended with a Tank Bigsby fumble at the one-yard line. Undeterred, Lawrence came back to helm a 12-play, 80-yard drive on Jacksonville's second possession, one that included a 28-yard connection with Ridley. The 2021 first-overall pick's night was a success overall despite the lack of a touchdown pass, and he'll now turn his focus to a Week 1 AFC South road battle against Anthony Richardson and the Colts on Sunday, Sept. 10.