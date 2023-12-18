Coach Doug Pederson said after Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens that Lawrence has entered the NFL's concussion protocol, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence took a big hit at the end of a scramble on Jacksonville's last possession. He finished the game but was evaluated for a concussion after the game and has subsequently been placed in concussion protocol, which implies that the post-game evaluation confirmed a concussion. If Lawrence is unable to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Buccaneers in Week 16, backup C.J. Beathard would be in line for his first start of the season in a pivotal game for the 8-6 Jaguars.