Head coach Doug Pederson said he expects Lawrence (shoulder) to practice in some capacity Thursday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Per O'Brien, it's anticipated that Lawrence, at a minimum, will go through the individual portion of practice. The Jaguars will release their second Week 17 injury report later Thursday, when the extent of the quarterback's participation will be known. Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com previously reported that Lawrence -- who suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder during the Jaguars' Week 16 loss to the Buccaneers -- doesn't plan to do much throwing ahead of Sunday's contest against the Panthers. If Lawrence is forced to miss the first game of this career this weekend, C.J. Beathard would be in line to serve as Jacksonville's starting quarterback.