Lawrence (toe), who is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jets, is expected to be available to start, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport's report doesn't exactly come as a surprise, considering Lawrence has been playing through the toe injury since Week 13 and just threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns against an excellent Dallas defense this past Sunday. Lawrence will face another tough defense four days later, this time on the road and without left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) protecting his blind side. Expect Jacksonville to officially clear Lawrence for the Week 16 contest with the release of the team's inactive list 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.