Lawrence (toe) is expected to start Thursday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Not exactly a surprise, considering he's been playing through the toe injury since Week 13 and just threw for 318 yards and four TDs against an excellent Dallas defense this past Sunday. Lawrence will face another tough defense four days later, this time on the road and with LT Cam Robinson (knee) now out for the season. Lawrence officially is listed as questionable ahead of the 8:20 ET kickoff Thursday, with inactives coming out around 90 minutes beforehand.
