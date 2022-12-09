Lawrence (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, noted after Friday's practice that he felt "good," Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, Lawrence logged a limited session Friday, which has the QB trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Fortunately for those inclined to use Lawrence in Week 14 fantasy lineups, the Jaguars kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, so his status will be confirmed either way ahead of the first wave of NFL games this weekend.