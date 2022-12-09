Lawrence (toe), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, said that he felt "good" after practicing in a limited capacity Friday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

After missing practices Wednesday and Thursday due to the sprained toe on his left foot, Lawrence's return to practice in any fashion Friday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Fortunately for those inclined to use Lawrence in Week 14 fantasy lineups, the Jaguars kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so his status will be confirmed ahead of the first wave of games this weekend.