Jacksonville announced that Lawrence is dealing with an illness, but his status for Sunday's game against the Raiders is unaffected, and he remains on track to start, J.P. Shadrick of the Jaguars' official site reports.

While fantasy managers who are planning on using Lawrence in Week 9 lineups can probably still feel comfortable doing so, the fact that he's under the weather could result him playing at something less than 100 percent health coming out of the Jaguars' Week 8 bye. In addition to battling the illness, Lawrence will have to make do without one of his top pass catchers in rookie wideout/cornerback Travis Hunter (knee), who was surprisingly moved to injured reserve Friday and will now miss at least four games.