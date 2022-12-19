Lawrence completed 27 of 42 passes for 318 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 40-34 win over the Cowboys.

Lawrence led a furious comeback victory, as he took to the air 25 times in the final two quarters while racking up 223 yards and three scores. That led to a career-high four passing touchdowns and his third 300-yard effort of the season. As could be expected, he had a number of highlights throughout the performance, including a 59-yard touchdown to Zay Jones and other long completions of 30 and 27 yards. Lawrence now has at least three touchdowns and 300 passing yards in three of his last four games.