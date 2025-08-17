Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Fumble, TD on Sunday's two drives
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence completed eight of 10 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-17 preseason tie against the Saints. He also rushed once for no gain and lost a fumble.
Lawrence and the starters played two drives and moved the ball well. The first possession got down to the 11-yard line prior to Lawrence's fumble on a botched handoff attempt, and Lawrence bounced back by capping the second drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington. Jacksonville's final preseason tune-up before the regular season will come Saturday in Miami.
