Lawrence completed 17 of 31 passes for 179 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Jaguars' 40-14 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 32 yards.

Lawrence and the Jaguars offense were no match in terms of keeping up with a nearly flawless, high-powered Lions attack, and the second-year signal-caller survived an injury scare on the last play of the second quarter when his leg was bent awkwardly under him on a sack, but he was ultimately able to walk off under his own power to the locker room at halftime and never missed a play. However, he finished with his fourth sub-200-yard passing yardage tally of the season and saw a streak of multi-touchdown efforts snapped at two. Lawrence and his teammates face an uphill battle in terms of trying to bounce back in a tough Week 14 road battle against the Titans.