Lawrence (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday.

Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, head coach Doug Pederson said earlier Friday that the Jaguars will wait until Sunday before deciding whether Lawrence -- who is dealing with a right high-ankle sprain -- will get the start versus Cleveland. Fortunately for those considering him in Week 14 fantasy lineups, Jacksonville kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, giving managers some alternatives in the event Lawrence can't play. For what it's worth, Jaguars beat writer Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union believes that Lawrence will be able to play through the injury Sunday, based on the signal-caller looked during the media-access portion of Friday's practice. C.J. Beathard is the next man up on the depth chart at quarterback for Jacksonville, and though he doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday, his practice participation was affected this week due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.