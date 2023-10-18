Lawrence (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Saints, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lawrence, who was listed as a limited participant on the Jaguars' practice reports Tuesday and Wednesday, has a chance to play through his sprained left knee Thursday, though his status may not clarified until Jacksonville posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Lawrence said Tuesday that his knee has been improving rapidly since he suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Colts, leaving him optimistic that he'll be able to play on a short week. If Lawrence is unable to go Thursday, however, C.J. Beathard would be in line to start in his place. The Jaguars signed Nathan Rourke off their practice squad to provide them with a backup option behind Beathard if Lawrence needs to sit out Thursday.