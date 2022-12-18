Lawrence (toe) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Lawrence practiced as a limited participant Thursday and Friday to earn the questionable tag, and he'll play through a left toe sprain for the second straight contest. The 23-year-old delivered the best game of his young career last week against the Titans, completing 30 of 42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. He's completed 71.8 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions over the past five games.