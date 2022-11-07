Lawrence completed 25 of 31 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Raiders. He added six rushes for 53 yards.

Even in a comeback effort, Lawrence took a back seat to Travis Etienne in the offense. However, he was effective when called upon, highlighted by a 44-yard run just before halftime that helped set up a field goal. Lawrence also showed a particular connection with Christian Kirk, connecting with him for his longest gain through the air of 23 yards and also for his lone passing score of seven yards. While it was an encouraging performance from Lawrence, he has failed to record multiple passing touchdowns in five consecutive games. On the other hand, he's shown surprising upside on the ground, totaling three rushing scores in that same span.