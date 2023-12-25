Lawrence has been diagnosed with a sprained right shoulder following Sunday's 30-12 loss at Tampa Bay, but it's unclear if he's in danger of missing any time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence has played through a variety of injuries this season, including a sprained knee, a high-ankle sprain and a concussion. The current concern isn't believed to be a major one, but his status will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday against the Panthers. C.J. Beathard has stepped in for Lawrence when the latter has left the field in 2023.