Lawrence is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Bengals due to an ankle injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Lawrence was helped to the locker room by Jacksonville's training staff after Jaguars tackle Walker Little stepped on the quarterback's right ankle and he was bent backwards by a Bengals defender in quick succession. It remains to be seen if Lawrence will be available to reenter the game. C.J. Beathard will fill in under center as long as Lawrence is sidelined.