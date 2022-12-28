Lawrence (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.
The toe injury has impacted Lawrence's practice participation since Week 14 but hasn't stopped him from winning three straight games while recording nine total TDs against three turnovers. Fumbles remain a problem with his 10 being fourth most in the league, though the extent has probably been exaggerated on account of his bad luck in losing eight of them. As for Week 17, coach Doug Pederson said he'll play to win and won't rest starters this Sunday against the Texans, even though the game is essentially irrelevant to the playoff picture and is followed by a winner-take-all bout with the Titans in Week 18 to determine the AFC South champion.
