Lawrence completed 22 of 43 passes for 310 yards and rushed four times for three yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Giants.

After benefiting from the NFL's latest controversial roughing the passer penalty, Lawrence snuck over the goal line for a one-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half to give Jacksonville a 17-13 lead. Another Lawrence sneak attempt early in the fourth quarter was less effective, as he failed to convert a 4th and 1 from New York's 20-yard line. Down 23-17 in the final minute, Lawrence had a sack and an interception erased by another pair of penalties on the Giants, then gained 15 yards on yet another roughing the passer call, but the help from the referees still wasn't enough as the Jaguars fell to 2-5 while Lawrence finished without a passing touchdown for the 10th time in 24 NFL starts. With a stingy Broncos pass defense in town next week, Lawrence's upside as a passer will remain limited in Week 8.