Lawrence completed 22 of 41 passes for 216 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 17-9 loss to Kansas City. He added five rushing attempts for 26 yards and fumbled twice, losing one.

Lawrence didn't lead a touchdown drive and failed on two crucial fourth downs in Kansas City territory, getting sacked by Chris Jones in the second quarter and throwing an incomplete pass from the 16-yard line on Jacksonville's final possession. After topping 250 yards in eight of 17 games last season, Lawrence has fallen short of that mark twice in as many games heading into a Week 3 home game against the Texans, who held him to 438 yards and a 0:3 TD:INT across two meetings in 2022.