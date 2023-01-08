Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Titans.

Despite getting the win, it wasn't Lawrence's best performance. He connected with Christian Kirk on a 25-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, but he also missed a wide open Zay Jones in the back of the end zone early in the third quarter. Lawrence also had to rely upon the Jacksonville defense to return a fumble for a touchdown with under three minutes remaining in the game to get the win and take the AFC South title. Nevertheless, Lawrence had an impressive sophomore season, highlighted by 4,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions across 17 games. He'll now look to lead the Jaguars on a postseason run.