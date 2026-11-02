Lawrence completed 10 of 14 passes for 210 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing three times for 10 yards in the Jaguars' 42-7 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Lawrence helped the Jaguars to a commanding 28-0 halftime lead with scoring strikes to Brian Thomas (12 yards) and Nate Boerkircher (31 yards), and he added a 25-yard TD toss to Bhayshul Tuten as time expired in the third quarter. Lawrence eventually gave way to Quinn Ewers late in the blowout win, but not before completing 71.4 percent of his passes and throwing at least three touchdown passes for the fourth time on the campaign. Lawrence now has 1,690 passing yards with a 17:4 TD:INT and has added 80 rushing yards heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Ravens on Thursday night.