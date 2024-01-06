Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger) is listed as questionable but is pushing to play in Sunday's contest against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport relays that Lawrence isn't at risk of further injuring his throwing shoulder, so his availability boils down to pain tolerance. The fact that the Jaguars can win the AFC South with a victory Sunday is another factor that would seemingly point toward Lawrence playing this week, though fantasy managers won't get official confirmation on that front until Jacksonville releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the game's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.