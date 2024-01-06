Lawrence (right shoulder/left finger) is pushing to play in Sunday's contest against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report indicates Lawrence isn't at risk of further injuring his throwing shoulder, so his availability boils down to pain tolerance, which has been a calling card for the third-year starter in his young career. That the Jaguars could also win the AFC South if they were to win also would be an indicator Lawrence will play, but fantasy managers will need to await official confirmation until 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.