Lawrence (ankle) completed 25 of 43 pass attempts for 264 yards and a touchdown while rushing four times for 41 yards and losing two fumbles in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens.

Lawrence started his second game since suffering a high-ankle sprain -- an injury that usually takes anywhere from four to eight weeks to fully heal -- and the results were a step forward from his three-interception dud a week ago. The 24-year-old showed good pocket movement on his lone touchdown pass in the third quarter when he smoothly executed a fake handoff before planting his feet and delivering a deep dime to Jamal Agnew. Lawrence did get charged with two turnovers after failing to recover either of his forced fumbles Sunday. With another week free of setbacks under his belt, Lawrence should be good to go against Tampa Bay next Sunday even if he is limited during team practices.