Coach Liam Coen announced Thursday that the Jaguars plan to play their starters (including Lawrence) versus the Steelers in Saturday's preseason opener, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Per the report, Coen indicated that getting Lawrence and the Jaguars' key healthy players some game reps this weekend would be beneficial, as they transition to the team's new offensive scheme. That said, Coen didn't specify how long Lawrence would stay in Saturday's game before giving way to some combo of fellow QBs Nick Mullens, John Wolford and Seth Henigan.