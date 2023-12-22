Lawrence (concussion/ankle) is slated to practice Friday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

With regard to what Lawrence is in line to do in his return to the field after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, coach Doug Pederson noted Friday, "we'll give him as much as we can" and what he can tolerate. While Lawrence's looming return to practice is a big step forward, he still needs to progress fully through the NFL's concussion protocol in order to gain clearance to start Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers.