Lawrence completed 24 of 39 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 27-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Lawrence led a few long scoring drives, the highlight of which came early in the first quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk (knee). That helped keep the Jaguars in the game, though Lawrence and the rest of the offense ultimately made too many mistakes and played too inefficiently to pull off the upset. His biggest mistake came with just under four minutes remaining in the game, when he was picked off by Jaylen Watson. Despite the letdown to close the campaign, Lawrence took a significant step forward in his second season in the NFL -- highlighted a 25:8 TD:INT across 17 regular season games.