Lawrence was forced out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury.

Prior to his departure from the contest, Lawrence -- who won't return to action Sunday -- had completed 17 of his 29 passing attempts for 211 yards, with a TD and two picks, while adding four carries for 29 yards. In his absence, C.J. Beathard is in at quarterback for the Jaguars.

