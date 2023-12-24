Lawrence was forced out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury.
Prior to his departure from the contest, Lawrence -- who won't return to action Sunday -- had completed 17 of his 29 passing attempts for 211 yards, with a TD and two picks, while adding four carries for 29 yards. In his absence, C.J. Beathard is in at quarterback for the Jaguars.
More News
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Active versus Tampa Bay•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Looks on tap for starting nod•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Travels with team Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Clears protocol, per report•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: In line to practice Friday•