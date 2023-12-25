Lawrence is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday for the right shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers, but the Jaguars' initial belief is that he's not dealing with anything significant, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Heading into this past weekend, Lawrence was listed as questionable while he recovered from a concussion and continued to tend to a high-ankle sprain, but he cleared the five-step protocol Saturday and was ultimately given the green light to play Sunday. However, Lawrence is now dealing with a new injury heading into Week 17, as he hurt his throwing shoulder while attempting to stretch and dive for a first down late in the quarter. He stayed in the game and finished out the possession with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley, but Lawrence gave way to backup C.J. Beathard for the final quarter. The MRI will shed light on the extent of Lawrence's injury and provide an indication if the shoulder issue is anything that might prevent him from playing next Sunday against Carolina, but the early hope is that the franchise signal-caller will be ready to play next weekend. Even after losing their last four games, the 8-7 Jaguars still sit atop the AFC South standings with the 8-7 Titans and 8-7 Colts via tiebreakers, so look for Lawrence to do everything in his power suit up Week 17 if the MRI reveals nothing overly concerning.