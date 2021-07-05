The Jaguars have signed Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

Per ESPN.com, Lawrence's deal, which has a fifth-year option, is projected to be worth $36.8 million, including a $24.1 million signing bonus. The 21-year-old QB, who dealt with a minor hamstring issue in June, should be good to go once training camp opens and is expected to be installed as the team's starter in advance of Week 1. From a fantasy perspective, Lawrence's long-range outlook is bright and though rookie signal callers often take time to develop, the Clemson product is a viewed as a generational talent capable of quickly ascending to pro stardom.