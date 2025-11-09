Lawrence completed 13 of 23 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 36-29 loss to the Texans. He added 35 rushing yards on five carries,

The fifth-year quarterback had a tough day against a fierce Houston defense, getting sacked five times and committing two fumbles, losing one of them. Lawrence has thrown for multiple TDs only twice in nine games to begin the season, and on the year he has a rough 10:7 TD:INT. He faces another stingy opponent in Week 11 against the Chargers, a matchup that could be even tougher if Brian Thomas (ankle) remains sidelined.