Lawrence (knee) completed 24 of 32 passes for 292 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 20-10 win over Pittsburgh. He added one rushing attempt for 10 yards.

With Jacksonville leading 6-0 and looking for more, Lawrence was picked off in the end zone on 1st-and-goal. Lawrence finally got the offense into the end zone with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Etienne in the third quarter, but that was his only touchdown pass of the afternoon, as Lawrence has a modest 9:4 TD:INT heading into Jacksonville's Week 9 bye after posting a 25:8 TD:INT last season. The 24-year-old quarterback came eight yards shy of his second 300-yard performance of 2023 after reaching that mark four times in 2022.