Lawrence (concussion) has been placed on IR by the Jaguars.

Lawrence, who suffered a concussion in this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans, is set to miss at least the team's next four games, meaning that the soonest he could return to action is Week 18 against the Colts. In his absence, Mac Jones is next up at QB for the Jaguars, with C.J. Beathard in line to back him up.