Lawrence (concussion) has been placed on IR by the Jaguars.
Lawrence, who suffered a concussion in this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans, is set to miss at least the team's next four games, meaning that the soonest he could return to action is Week 18 against the Colts. In his absence, Mac Jones is next up at QB for the Jaguars, with C.J. Beathard in line to back him up.
More News
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Status uncertain for rest of season•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Suffers concussion Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Returning from two-game absence•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable, expected to play•
-
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Trending toward return Sunday•