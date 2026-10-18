Lawrence completed 24 of 41 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Texans. He added 11 rushing yards on three carries.

The Jaguars had to open things up in the second half after falling behind 24-14 following the Texans' first possession of the third quarter, and Lawrence wound up attempting 40-plus passes for the first time this season while tying his 2026 high in TD passes with two scores to Bhayshul Tuten, and one each to Travis Hunter and rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher. He also topped 300 passing yards for a second straight game. Lawrence will take a 14:4 TD:INT into a bye before clashing with the Colts in Week 8.