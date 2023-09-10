Lawrence completed 24 of 32 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Colts. He also added 21 rushing yards on seven carries.

Jacksonville was down 21-17 heading into the fourth quarter as Lawrence's offensive line had trouble containing DeForest Buckner and the Indy pass rush, but the third-year quarterback caught fire down the stretch and led the Jags on back-to-back TD drives with less than six minutes left on the clock. Lawrence had a fairly narrow target tree in Week 1, as four Jaguars (Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, Evan Engram and Travis Etienne) accounted for 23 of his 24 completions. Lawrence will take some momentum into a potential Week 2 barnburner against Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City, in an AFC Divisional Round rematch from last season.