Lawrence completed 22 of 30 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Titans. He added two rushes for 11 yards.

Lawrence helped the Jaguars clinch the AFC South with minimal drama, leading three touchdown drives in the first half. He completed each with a throwing score, coming from 23, seven and five yards, respectively, before being pulled with around 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. While the Titans were a particularly soft matchup, Lawrence has finished the regular season in strong form -- accounting for multiple touchdowns in seven consecutive games. He'll now turn his attention to the postseason, with the Jaguars guaranteed a top-three seed in the AFC.