Lawrence completed 23 of 30 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons. He also rushed eight times for 42 yards.

Lawrence opened the scoring by finding Calvin Ridley for a 30-yard touchdown during the first quarter. Most of his completions went to Christian Kirk or Evan Engram, though, as that duo combined for 15 receptions on 20 targets. Although Lawrence didn't seem to see Kirk on a couple open routes into the end zone, he at least compensated with some production as a runner, at one point gaining 22 yards on the ground. With no turnovers, either, it was a solid display to earn a victory ahead of Week 5's showdown against Josh Allen and the Bills in London.