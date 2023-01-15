Lawrence completed 28 of 47 passes for 288 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round win over the Chargers. He added one rush for eight yards.

Lawrence had a disastrous start to his postseason debut, as he threw four picks in the Jaguars' first six offensive possessions. When the second half kicked off, he had completed only 10 of 24 passes for 77 yards. However, Lawrence led a remarkable second-half comeback, highlighted by touchdown tosses of six, 39, and nine yards while also averaging 9.2 yards per attempt. He won't have the same margin for error in the AFC Divisional round, particularly if the Jaguars line up for a matchup against Kansas City.